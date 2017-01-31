WCSO reports two drug arrests

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend reporting two felony drug arrests involving methamphetamines.

Arrested was:

Julian Brock 35yoa of Vernon, Fl

Possession of methamphetamine

Russell Holland 46yoa of Vernon, Fl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Both of these arrests were the result of vigilant patrol officers in an aggressive effort to eradicate methamphetamines from our communities.

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “Our officers are trained to look for and investigate narcotic possession and/or its use. Methamphetamine is destroying our families and communities and we will aggressively pursue those who use, possess or sell any narcotics.”

If you have knowledge of any crime being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 638-6111 or anonymous at 638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.