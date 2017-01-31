News from Knights of Columbus

The Catholic men’s organization Knights of Columbus announces the following events. The church hall is located North Avenue (177A) one mile west of State 79 in Bonifay. All proceeds of these events are donated to charities. Everyone is welcome.

St. Valentines Day Dinner and Dance, Saturday, February 11, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Blessed Trinity Parish Hall. Steaks, potatoes, salad, desserts, coffee, tea, and water. If you need tickets, ($15.00 each) please contact Kevin Neja at 850-326-0756.

Fish Fry, February 3rd, and then the first Friday of each month thereafter at Blessed Trinity Parish Hall, 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. The cost to dine in, all you can eat is: Adult $10.00 and Child $5.00 and Carry-out: Adult $7.00 and Child $3.00.