Lewis obit

Mr. George Henry Lewis, Sr., age 68, of Graceville, FL departed this life on Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Marianna, Florida.

He professed Christ at an early age and joined McChapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Marianna, Florida. Brother Lewis attended Union Grove High School where he graduated in 1966. He joined the military (United States Army) on January 25, 1968, in which he had an honored career and retired on February 1, 1988. He received an certificate from the US Army-Unit Level Logistics System (1975); Yongsan, South Korea (January 14, 1976); Diploma as a Wheel Vehicle Mechanic Noncommissioned Office, US Army Ordinance Center and School, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (June 23, 1976); Certificate of Completion from the United States Army Transportation School of Transportability, Fort Eustis, Virginia Planning Course (December 17, 1980); Received a Diploma in Mechanical Maintenance (NCO Advance Course) US Army Ordinance Center and School, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland (April 8, 1981); Received a Certificate of Training on the (HSTRU), Fort Bragg, North Carolina (August 23, 1985); Received Certificate of Training on Support and Organization Maintenance CUCV Family of Vehicle from the United States Army TACOM, Warren, Michigan

Later in life he met his soulmate and was joined in Holy Matrimony to Deloris Snelling. To this union three loving children were born.

Brother Lewis was greeted in the Heavenly gates by his parents; aunt: Katherine Lewis; a sister, Ethel F. Collins; and brother, William Lee Lewis, Jr. (identical twin).

His children: Sharnesia E. Lewis, George H. Lewis, Jr., and Robert J. Lewis all of Hinesville, Georgia; grandchildren: Nathanael R. Lewis, Robert J. Lewis, Jr., and M’harnesia S. Lewis; three sisters: Lottie B. (Emanuel) Spires, Marianna, Florida, Mamie L. (Jody) Russ, Campbellton, Florida and Ethel F. (Clifford) Collins of Canto, Maryland; two brothers: Charles Edward Lewis, Marianna, Florida and Robert Allen (Anita) Lewis, Fayetteville, North Carolina; aunts: Nina Long, Greenwood, Florida and ; nieces and nephews: James, Tammy, Reginald, Travis, Jason, Jordan, Shakira and Whindleton “Robert Jr.”; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2017, 4-7 PM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, 2017, 1:00 PM, at McChapel AME Church, Marianna, Florida with Reverend Dr. M. L. Jackson, officiating. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, with full military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.