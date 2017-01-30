Washington County Health Improvement Partnership Meeting

The Washington County Health Improvement Partnership (WCHIP) will meet on Wednesday, February 15th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Northwest Florida Community Hospital Specialty Building. The goal of WCHIP is to improve the health of Washington County. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Traci Corbin at (850) 638-6240 ext. 121.

No person shall, on the grounds of age, color, disability, national origin, race, religion or sex be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving or benefiting from federal financial assistance. Sensory impaired or Limited-English Proficiency patients will be provided with necessary aids and interpreters at no cost by calling Kathy Greene at (850) 638-6240 ext. 140.