Healthy Holmes Task Force Meeting

The Healthy Holmes Task Force (HHTF) will meet on Thursday, February 16th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Doctors Memorial Hospital Conference Room. The goal of HHTF is to improve the health of Holmes County. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, please contact Traci Corbin at (850) 547-8500 ext. 240.

No person shall, on the grounds of age, color, disability, national origin, race, religion or sex be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving or benefiting from federal financial assistance. Sensory impaired or Limited-English Proficiency patients will be provided with necessary aids and interpreters at no cost by calling Fran Amerson at (850) 547-8500 ext. 236.