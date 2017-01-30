Dr. Neal Dunn’s Statement on President Trump’s Immigration Executive Order

“Let’s be clear that the threat is real”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s executive order on immigration:

“It’s common sense to set a temporary pause on immigration from countries that are bases of Islamic terrorism and recruitment. These countries were identified by the Obama Administration because of their links to terrorist recruitment activities, not any faith. Travelers with valid visas or green cards, including brave Iraqi translators who served our armed forces, should be allowed in with extreme vetting, and I’m glad the Administration is taking steps to clarify this policy. But let’s be clear that the threat is real, and the terrorists want to use our immigration and refugee laws as a Trojan horse to come here and kill Americans. This measure is a first step in strengthening our vetting system so the terrorists from these nations cannot use our laws against us.”