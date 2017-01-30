Ditty obit

Sue Ditty, age 83 of Bascom, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 29, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Sue was born on December 27, 1933 in Sneads, Florida to Van Lockhart and Oley Sasser Lockhart. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and worked as a caregiver at Sunland Center in Marianna. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bascom.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Loyce Ditty; parents: Van and Oley Lockhart; brother: Sammy Lockhart.

She is survived by her two daughters: Elaine Oestrike and husband Harold “Chip” of Bascom, FL, Debbie McCran and husband W.O. of Cypress, FL; brother-in-law: Joseph C. Ditty and wife Jeffie of Bascom, FL; sister-in-law: Bernice McDaniel of Bascom, FL; two grandchildren: Josh Oestrike of Panama City, FL, Marion McCroan of Marianna, FL; two great grandchildren: Michells Phillips of Tallahassee, FL, Tillman McCroan of Tallahassee, FL; six great-great grandchildren: Craig Phillips, Emma Riley, Noah Phillips, Jack Phillips, Blakleigh Pervis all of Cypress, FL, Summer Desmine of Altha, FL; nieces: Vickie Fowler and husband Bobby of Bascom, FL, Kim Shouppe and husband Jeff of Panama City, FL; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Bascom, Florida with Rev. Chris Nelson and Rev. Alvin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Bascom. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7P.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Hickory Grover Free Will Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to New Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, 5324 Womack Road, Cottonwood, Alabama 36320 or Midway Free Will Baptist Church, 1600 Church Street, Marianna, Florida 32448.