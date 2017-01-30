Mrs. Glory Jean Madison Dean of Dothan, AL departed this life on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

On Friday, January 27, 2017, God called our beloved daughter, mom, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend from labor to reward. She was born on March 7,1953 to the late Cleo and Ethel Mae Madison. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Savior, and she cherished her walk with him for the remainder of her life. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist church in Webb Alabama. Glory worked at Edge Water High school as the head cook for 8 years. She loved preparing amazing big meals for her family as well.

Sister Glory Dean was preceded in death by her late husband Johnny Dean, Jr.; one daughter Rose Dean; parents Cleo and Ethel Mae Madison; three brothers Henry Madison, Cleo Madison, Jr. and Robert Earl Madison; father and mother-in-law: Johnny and Eva Lou Dean.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons Marlon and Michael dean all of Orlando, FL; sisters and brothers: Donella (Marcus) Taylor AL, Gracie Lee Mitchell of Orlando, FL, Ernest (Peggy) Madison, and Willie Frank (Patricia) Madison all of Orlando FL; Lester (Johneice), and Don Madison all of Slocomb AL; two sisters-in-law Francis Madison of Dothan and Tinese Dean Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two brothers-in-law Alfonzo and Lavier Dean; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2017, 4-7 PM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, 2017, 11:00 AM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL in Bishop David C. Mack officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Saint Phillips Cemetery, Slocomb, AL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.