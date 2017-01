The Chipley Tigers hosted the Marianna Bulldogs in boys basketball on Friday. Marianna won by a final score of 69-61.

Scoring for Marianna were: W. Pollock 9, J. Harley 23, M. Wims 2, N. Pollocks 9, T. Freeman 4, D. Rhynes 11, S. McMillen 11.

Scoring for Chipley were: D. Bouton 12, R. Spencer 3, A. Sims 13, K. Dean 12, E. Staten 2, B. Williams 6, B. Patrick 13.