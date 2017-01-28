Birch obit

James J. Birch known as Uncle Buster to his family, 90, died the evening of January 19, 2017 at Jackson Hospital with heart complications and pneumonia.

James was born August 4, 1926 in Cottondale, Florida. He retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years of service. He graduated from Marianna High School, Tallahassee Community College, and the University of South Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Bruner Birch; his parents, Reuben and Carrie Dilmore Birch, and sister, Ruby Birch Christmas. James is survived by a niece, Susan Holley Kunde (Van); nephew, Randy Holley (Janice) and their families. Memorialization will be by cremation with a family service to be at a later date. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.