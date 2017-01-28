Baker obit

William L. Baker Jr., 73 of Pensacola, passed from this life on January 12, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He was born on July 22, 1943 in Pensacola, Florida to William Lawrence Baker Sr. and Videll Burke Baker. He worked as an antique dealer.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son: Jake Baker and wife Stacey of Gulf Breeze, Florida; daughters: Angela Marchetti of Pensacola, Florida, Cara Carter and husband Jason of Little Rock, Arkansas, Lauren Baker of Austin Texas, Lissa Criss Powell of Gig Harbor, Washington; brother: Leland Baker of Austin, Texas; sister: Linda Baker Alumbaugh of Pensacola, Florida; nine grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.