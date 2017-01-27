VHS Theatre announces cast for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Following a very successful afternoon of auditions, the Vernon High School Theatre Department is proud to announce the cast for their spring musical, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Directed by Kevin Russell the cast of 13 includes: Lana Bush as Sally Brown, Dana Douglas as Lucy Van Pelt, Mikayla Cotton as Snoopy, Clayton Taylor as Schroeder, Lance Newcomb as Charlie Brown, Tristan Costales as Linus Van Pelt, Andy Smith as Pig Pen, Megan Mcdonnell as Patty, Caitlyn Smith as Frieda, a Chloe Taylor Woodstock #1,Olivia Cotton as Woodstock #2, Marisa White as Woodstock #3, and Leigh Vaughe as the little red-headed girl.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz with book, music and lyrics by Clark M. Gesner, and additional dialogue by Micael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is “an average day in the life of Charlie Brown.” It really is just that, a day made up of little moments picked from all the days of Charlie Brown, from Valentine’s Day to the baseball season, from wild optimism to utter despair, all mixed in with the lives of his friends (both human and non-human) and strung together on the string of a single day, from bright uncertain morning to hopeful starlit evening.

“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder and Snoopy in this version. Two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” have been added to the twelve wonderful numbers of the original version, which include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.”

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will take the stage Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, at 7pm. General admission tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, February 27, in the Vernon High School main office. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Vernon High School is located at 3232 Moss Hill Road.

For further information, you may contact director Kevin Russell at vhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-535-2046.

“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance material are supplied by Tams-Witmark Music Library.