Spring gardening classes

Now is the time to start thinking about your spring garden and landscape! This Spring Gardening class series, throughout the month of February, seeks to instruct home gardeners, landscapers and small farmers on turf management, fruit production and vegetable production with a special emphases on comparing traditional chemical and natural pest management strategies.

Where: Washington County Agriculture Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., East Wing Conference Room

When: Thursday, February 2; Tuesday, February 7; and Thursday, February 16 — 6 to 8 p.m.

Refreshments served. On site demonstrations including planting! Handouts and takeaways.

Pre-registration required for count: Contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu .

Sign up now and prevent pests.

Class Schedule:

Thursday, February 2, Turfgrass: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly —$5.00

Tuesday, February 7, Growing and Defending Vegetables—$5.00

Thursday, February 16, Optimum Fruits for Northwest Florida —$5.00