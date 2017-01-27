Saturday basketball camp cancelled

“Unfortunately I was informed by the FHSAA today that this free camp we have been putting on for our elementary school aged kids is not allowed under their rules and will be assessed a fine,” stated Vernon High School basketball coach Thomas Register. “A district rival school (who has been under investigation for playing an illegal player) turned us in stating that we are using this camp to entice kids to come to our school. While we all know this is untrue, we can no longer have the camp.”

“We put this camp on for a few reasons, none of which are malicious,” continued Coach Register. “I thought it was a great way to build our program with OUR kids, a great way to give back to the community, and a great way for our players to truly learn how the younger kids look up to them and see them as role models. The camp has been successful and I am proud of what it has done for the community.”

“I have truly enjoyed having our kids and getting to work with them,” Register stated. “It has been a joy to watch them learn and have fun. The look on their faces when they come in the gym is priceless. I truly regret that we can no longer have this camp and serve the community as community leaders should serve. I assure you we will do everything in our power to find a way to have this camp at a later date.”