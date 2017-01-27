Pittman obit

Mrs. Stefanie Kent Pittman, 49 of Jacob City, Florida, a native of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in the Jackson Hospital of Marianna, Florida.

Stefanie was born on February 15, 1967 to Rose Brigham Kent and Mathis Kent in Bonifay, Florida. She was educated in the public school system of Washington County, graduating from Chipley High School. She was employed with Home Health Care, bringing joy and smiles to every patient that she rendered service to. She loved to be around her family and close friends, and truly lived her life to the fullest of its extent.

Stefanie was of the Baptist denomination and was a member of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church of Jacob City, Florida under the leadership of Rev. Obadiah White. She was taught and raised in the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida under the pastorate of Rev. H.G. McCollough. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and will truly be missed by all that loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband: Willie James Pittman of Jacob City, Florida; her mother: Rose Kent of Chipley, Florida; her father: Mathis Kent of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Ricky J. Kennedy (Brittany) of Chipley, Florida, Chris Pittman (Yolonda) of Chipley, Florida, and Jermaine Pittman (Jawanna) of Dallas, Texas; two daughters: Jamie Pittman of Brooklyn, New York and Shameka Pittman of Macon, Georgia; one brother: Bernard Kent of Chipley, Florida; four sisters: Chuki Kent-Jenkins (Rodney) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Gina Smith, Judy Brown (Rev. Larry), both of Chipley, FL, and Sandra Belcher (Travis) of Fayetteville, Georgia; mother & father-in-law: Mildred & Dea. Willie Pittman, Sr. of Jacob City, Florida; two brothers-in-law: Richard Pittman of Chipley, Florida, and Lilton Pittman of Gainesville, Florida; two sisters-in-law: Debra Pittman of Destin, Florida, and Lucy Owens of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a special sister-in-law: Megale & Heactor Rivieana & children of Panama City, Florida; along with a large host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many sorrowful friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Sunday, January 29, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church of Jacob City, Florida, with Rev. Obadiah White, Pastor/Officiating. Committal Services will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing for Mrs. Pittman will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 5-9 P.M. CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Pittman will lie in repose at the church on Saturday, 1hr. prior to services.