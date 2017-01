Holmes County High School defeated Cottondale in basketball Thursday, 56-55.

Scoring for Holmes County were: A. Campbell 2, J. Campbell 22, R. Powell 7, B. Harris 5, C. Moore 6, C. Cooley 2, E. Thompson 12.

Scoring for Cottondale were: D. Pittman 3, D. Garrett 3, A. Banks 8, J. Hall 5, C. Brooks 26, D. Barnes 2, D. Hudson 1, X. Brown 2, Q. Henderson 5.