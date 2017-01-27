Dr. Neal Dunn Fights for Second Amendment Rights

“We must vigilantly safeguard our Second Amendment rights”

WASHINGTON, DC: Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) cosponsored the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 and the Hearing Protection Act of 2017, two important bills protecting the rights of all Americans to bear arms.

The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 will ensure that valid concealed carry permits are recognized in others states that allow concealed carry. It will also allow those who reside in Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states that recognize the right to concealed carry.

“We must vigilantly safeguard our Second Amendment rights,” Dr. Dunn said. “Those rights don’t disappear when you cross state lines. Current laws across the country have created confusion and legal issues for too many Americans with concealed carry permits. The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 is a practical solution to a problem that is plaguing gun owners across the country,” said Dr. Dunn.

The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 will also allow those with concealed carry permits to carry in National Parks and in the National Wildlife Refuge System. It is supported by many gun-rights groups, including the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08) introduced the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 and as of today it has more than 50 cosponsors in the House.

The Hearing Protection Act of 2017 will eliminate suppressors from burdensome regulations and delays of the National Firearms Act. It also suspends the $200 transfer tax. By dispersing the expanding gases, suppressors lessen but certainly do not silence, the sound of the muzzle-blast of a firearm. The typical decibel level of a handgun or rifle without a suppressor is enough to cause immediate and irreparable hearing damage. Suppressors can reduce the sound to that of a jackhammer.

“Having taken my three sons hunting over the years, I can’t stress enough the importance of proper hearing protection. Suppressors are key hearing protection tools for shooting enthusiasts and hunters, and the current restrictions on obtaining suppressors make no sense. The Hearing Protection Act will go far to help make shooting safer and more enjoyable,” added Dr. Dunn.

Dr. Dunn is a life member of the NRA and is dedicated to defending the Second Amendment through his work in Congress.