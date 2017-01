The Chipley High School Lady Tigers recognized seniors, Gianna Mathews, Karena Bell, and Octavia Massoline, Thursday night during their game against Vernon. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets by a final score of 53-14.

Scoring for Chipley were: K. Hinote 6, M. Killing 6, K. Bell 6, E. Reed 4, O. Massaline 11, G. Mathews 6, V. Fowler 5, A. Jackson 7, J. Hardgrove 2.

Scoring for Vernon were: S. Gill 1, G. Whitner 4, M. Dale 1, S. Burnside 2, S.R. Sheffield 6.