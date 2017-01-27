Chipola College News

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING EVENTS ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—This year’s Chipola College Homecoming theme is “Chipola on the Hunt” as the Indians will face the Tallahassee Community College Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola Interim President, invites all alumni and friends to attend an Alumni Reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hospitality Room of the Milton Johnson Center.

The Homecoming Court will be introduced and the Queen and Mr. Chipola crowned during halftime of the men’s game on Feb. 18.

Introduction of candidates for Homecoming is Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in the Cafeteria. Voting will be on Feb. 8-9. The court will be posted by 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9.

Homecoming week is Feb. 13-18, and begins with a Building Decoration Contest with judging at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Homecoming Talent Show is Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon in the Cultural Center. Currently-enrolled Chipola students may enter. Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Overall – 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Best Solo, Best Group and Best Band. Performances are limited to 4 minutes.

Homecoming Dress-Up days are: Monday, Feb. 13: Pajama Day; Tuesday, Feb. 14: Camo Day; Wednesday, Feb. 15: Blue & Gold Day (Chipola school colors); Thursday: Throwback Day (wear a Throwback outfit); and Friday: Decade Day (wear an outfit from your favorite decade).

For information, contact Nancy Johnson at johnsonn@chipola.edu or phone 718-2314.

CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES PRESENTS Cashore Marionettes

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present the Cashore Marionettes, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally-acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will present a show for all ages. Their moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America. Through virtuoso manipulation, music and theatrical illusion, the vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining vision of what it is to be human. Learn more at www.cashoremarionettes.com.

Tickets ($20 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and under) are available at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the Box Office. Call 718-2420.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL WINS NAQT SECTIONAL, QUALIFIES FOR NATIONALS

MARIANNA—The Chipola College A and Chipola B Brain Bowl teams finished first and second respectively at the North Florida NAQT (National Academic Quiz Tournaments) Community College Sectional held Jan. 20-21 at Chipola. The A Team captured the title with an 8-0 record, while Chipola B finished second with a 6-2 record.

Four Chipola players finished in the top 6 in individual scoring: Katie Everett (2nd), Hunter Davis (3rd), Turner McCroan (4th) and Jonce Palmer (6th).

Chipola A receives an automatic bid to the National Community College Championship in Minneapolis on Feb. 24-25. Teams receive automatic bids by winning their sectional. Seven sectionals were held across the country with 61 teams competing for a spot in the national tournament. Besides the seven automatic bids, 17 other teams are offered spots based on their stats. Chipola A will be the #1 seed at the national tournament. This is the sixth time Chipola has entered the tournament as the #1 seed. Chipola B will also be competing in the tournament as the #10 seed in the country.

Chipola Brain Bowl team members are: Turner McCroan, Hunter Davis, Katie Everett, Alex Tharp, Donavan Ebersole, Michael Young, Sierra Ennis, Daniel Lewis, Ann Marie Brown, Colby Hargrove, Trey Rollins, Jonce Palmer and Madelynn Lytle.

Chipola will compete next in Tallahassee at the FCSAA Panhandle Regionals.

Sectional stats are available at this link: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournament-teams.jsp?tournament_id=8072. National Championship Seeds are listed at this link: https://www.naqt.com/stats/rating-values.jsp?rating_group_id=1042

TRIO CELEBRATION SET FOR FEB. 7

MARIANNA—The Chipola Student Support Services (SSS) will host the annual National TRiO Day Celebration Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Johnson Center beginning at 5 p.m.

National TRIO Day is centered on increased access to higher education. SSS students and their immediate family members will be able to meet with the Chipola TRiO staff and receive special recognition at the Chipola vs. Northwest game.

SSS is one of the eight TRiO programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist first generation and/or students with varying social-economic classifications succeed in college and transition smoothly into a university degree program. Chipola’s SSS serves 178 students.

Former Talent Search high school seniors and Chipola SSS students interested in being a part of this celebration should RSVP to Donna Chandler by Jan. 26 with their name and number of family members attending. Phone 850-718-2431 or visit www.chipola.edu/SSS

CHIPOLA’S ‘HELLO DOLLY’ TICKETS ON SALE

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 for the Chipola College Theater production of “Hello Dolly. The show runs Feb. 22-26. Pictured is Gabriela Merz in the role of Dolly Levi. For ticket information, call 850-718-2420, or visit the Chipola Theatre on Facebook or at www.chipola.edu/theatre.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND IS FEB. 3-4

The annual Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 3-4 and will include live baseball action and the chance to rub elbows with the pros, including two-time MLB Homerun champ Jose Bautista.

The Indians play three games: Feb. 3, Walters State at 10 a.m., San Jacinto at 12:30 p.m.; and San Jacinto again Saturday at 10 a.m.

An Alumni Dinner and Auction is Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Ag Center. Big-leaguers have donated MLB memorabilia for the auction. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Chipola Baseball field. Tickets are $10 for all ages. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 12:30 p.m. Chipola will honor retired Chipola Coach Ellis Dungan as well as the 2007 Chipola National Championship team. The college also will retire the number 6 jersey of MLB All-Star Adam Duvall of the Cincinnati Reds. Chicken dinner plates will be on sale during the day.

The MLB autograph and photo session runs from 2:30 to 3:30. For $10, fans can get one item signed by each professional. Player photos and MLB baseballs will be available for sale.

To learn more, email Dilauraj@chipola.edu, nathan@marksinsurance.com, phone 850-718-2332, or visit www.chipolaathletics.com

CHIPOLA RANKED FOURTH IN NATIONAL BASEBALL POLL

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—The Chipola College Indians are the fourth-ranked team in the NJCAA National Pre-Season Poll released on Jan. 23.

Chipola is one of only three Florida Colleges in the Top 20 Poll along with Santa Fe (8) and Polk (11). Defending national champion Yavapai (Ariz.) is number one.

The Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a Panhandle Conference Championship and a (43-16) record. Chipola was the runner-up in FCSAA State Tournament falling to 2016 State Champion Santa Fe, 6-4, in the title game.

Five Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament team Keiner Colmenarez, Tyler Osik, Wood Myers, Reynaldo Rivera and Bowden Francis.

During the week-long tournament, Chipola scored wins over St. Pete (10-2); St. John’s River (13-5); Santa Fe (6-2); and Gulf Coast (9-1). Chipola’s only losses of the tournament were to Santa Fe (10-9) and (6-4) in the championship.

Coach Jeff Johnson is in his 20th season at the helm of the Indians program. His teams have won three state championships, finished second four times and among the top four nine times. The Indians have made the FCSAA State Tournament 15 straight years with eight appearances in the title game. Chipola has made three trips to the NJCAA National Tournament in the last seven years including a 2007 national title.

For the latest in Chipola sports news, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA TO HOST NORTHWEST FEB. 7; HOMECOMING FEB. 18

Chipola hosts Northwest, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the Johnson Center. Chipola’s Homecoming is Feb. 18 against Tallahassee.

The Indians improved to (18-5, 2-3) with 86-75 win over Gulf Coast on Jan. 24. Mohamed Touray led Chipola with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Carter Skaggs had 13. Cedric Wright scored 11. Shamarkus Kennedy had 10. Chipola trailed 44-34 at the half but outscored the Commodores 52-31 in the second period.

Chipola scored a 69-66 win over Pensacola on Jan. 21. Jamall Gregory and Eric Turner each scored 13 points. Jashire Hardnett had 11.

The league standings as of Jan. 25, are: Northwest (4-0), Tallahassee (4-1), Chipola (2-3), Gulf Coast (1-4) and Pensacola (1-4). Chipola is the ninth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Northwest is first and Tallahassee is second.

Chipola suffered a hard-fought 83-81 loss at Northwest on Jan. 18. Chipola lost an even closer 74-73 contest with Tallahassee on Jan. 14. Chipola suffered a 106-87 loss at Gulf Coast on Jan. 7.

The Lady Indians (19-2, 3-2) lost a tough-fought home battle to Gulf Coast, 78-73, on Jan. 24. Tiaera Phillips led with 19 points. Raven Baker-Northcross had 15. Barbara Johnson and Sydnee McDonald each had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Danielle Garven had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Chipola scored an 80-66 win over Pensacola on Jan. 21. Garven led with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Baker-Northcross scored 22. McDonald had 12 points. Johnson had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Chipola scored a big 70-53 win at Northwest on Jan. 18. Johnson led Chipola with 19. Garven and McDonald each scored 16 points. Tiaera Phillips had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Conference standings as of Jan. 25, are: Gulf Coast (4-1), Chipola (3-2), Tallahassee is (3-2), Northwest (1-3) and Pensacola (1-4). The Panhandle occupies five of the top six spots in the State Poll: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee, (3) Pensacola (5) and Northwest (6). Chipola is third in the National Poll. Gulf Coast is second behind Odessa.

All games are broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games are streamed and archived on www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.