Toole obit

Audry “Doodle” Marie (Foxworth) Toole, 92 of Chipley, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at her home in Chipley, FL.

Audry was born December 30, 1924 in Chipley, Florida where she raised two wonderful children and loved to garden. She grew beautiful roses, and knowing you cannot eat flowers, she also grew gardens of wonderful fresh vegetables and fruits. She also loved to sew and crochet for family and for friends. She was very determined and loving. She could sew anything, make anything, and cook anything. She was of Baptist faith and was dedicated to her family and treated her neighbors and friends as family.

Audry was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Oscar Foxworth and Margie Melissa (Bush); husband, Calvin Toole; son, Calvin Toole, Jr.; daughter, Sharon Toole Carroll; brothers, Floyd, A.J. “Red”, Oscar, and A.W. “Bill” Foxworth; and sisters, Jewell Merritt, Estelle Holland, Neata Mae Burch, and Little Ethel.

She is survived by two grandsons, Curtis Lee Toole and wife Lisa of Bonifay, Florida and James “Rusty” Toole and wife Summer of Bonifay, Florida; three granddaughters, Barbara Denise Tharp and husband Andy of Bonifay, Florida, Cindy Melissa Cross and husband Justin, of Crawfordville, Florida, and Marcia Renee Main and husband Daniel, of Tallahassee, Florida; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great, great grandson.

The active pallbearers are: Curtis Toole, Rusty Toole, Andy Tharp, Marcus Harrell, Eli McGlammery, and Chris Carroll.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home, 1068 Main Street, Chipley, Florida. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home, with the Reverend Cloys Joiner officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

