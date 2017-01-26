The Hoppers return to BCF

“It’s Shoutin’ Time” once again as The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville, Fla., will host the inspirational gospel family The Hoppers in concert on Saturday, February 4, at 6:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center.

One of America’s favorite families of gospel music, The Hoppers, continue to receive recognition and awards for a lifetime of sharing the gospel through music. Over the years, the accolades include Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer. The Hoppers have also been popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour and the audience always receives a blessing when they appear on the program.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and tickets for the evening can be purchased for $12.00 in the BCF Business Office by calling (850) 263-3261 ext. 418 or visit the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu. All seating will be general admission.