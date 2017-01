Roulhac Middle School has been recognized as an AVID Certified Site for the 2016-2017 school year by AVID Chief Executive officer, Sandy Husk, Ph.D. This status is awarded to AVID sites that have met the AVID Program Essentials and Data Collections documentation that supports program effectiveness and student progress. AVID’s mission is to close the achievement gap by preparing all students for college readiness and success in a global society.

