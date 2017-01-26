Mr. Nickalist Mares Lang, Jr., 26 of Marianna, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2017 in Cottondale, FL.

Nick was baptized at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Marianna, FL under the leadership of Rev. Darryl Johnson. He was a great and loving father to his kids. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend. He loved the Florida Gators Football team.

Nick had a true and deep love for his children: Ja’vonterius Maldonado of Marianna, FL and JaLeah Taylor of Cottondale, FL; he was raised and loved by his mother & step-father: Caren Brown Smith of Atlanta, GA and Solomon Smith of Grand Ridge, FL; he also leaves to cherish and forever love him his father: Nickalist Lang, Sr. of Marianna, FL; brother: Timothy Brown, Jr of Ebro FL; four (4) sisters: Cierra Potter (Torrey) of Vernon, FL, Jasmine Brown of Atlanta, GA, Nicoreyah Lang and Sharnae Lang of Marianna, FL; maternal grandmother: the late Edith Brown-Brigham; maternal grandfather: Charles Robusky, Sr. of Birmingham, AL; paternal grandmother: Patricia Heatrice of Marianna, FL; paternal grandfather: Charles Holden, Sr. of Marianna, FL; paternal great-grandmother: Dora Donalds of Marianna, FL; along with a host of aunts & uncles, nieces & nephews, cousins, and many sorrowful friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M CST, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the T.J. Roulhac Enrichment Center of Chipley, FL with Rev. Darryl Johnson, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, FL with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, directing.

Public Viewing for Mr. Lang will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5-9 P.M. CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, FL. Mr. Lang will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services On Saturday.