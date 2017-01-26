Free concert at Shiloh Baptist

The Florida Bandmasters Association District Two will be present a free concert on Saturday, January 28, at 3:00pm at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley. The concert, which is open to the public, will feature two All-District Small School Honor Bands; a Junior High group representing grades 7-9, and a Senior High ensemble consisting of students in grades 10-12. The honor bands are made up of students from 13 rural schools from Jackson, Holmes, Liberty, Walton and Washington counties, and were selected by audition earlier this month. Each group will rehearse for just 10 hours over two days before presenting their final concert under two guest clinician/conductors. Ms. Deborah Bradley, Professor of Music at the Georgia Military College, will lead the Junior High Honor Band, and Dr. Steve Kelly, Professor of Music Education at the Florida State University, will conduct the Senior High Honor Band.

