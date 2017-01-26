Caitlyn Lynn Duff, age 16 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, January 20, 2017. She was born on October 2, 2000 in Tallahassee, FL to Charles Porter and Stephanie (Watts) Duff.

Caitlyn was a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley and was a 9th grade student at Grace and Glory Christian School.

Along with her parents she is survived by her other father, John Colin Duff, sisters, Amber McLaughlin and Katrina Porter, grandparents, Faye Owens and David Watts, Cynthia Misskerg, great grandparents, Presley Owens and Doris Owens, aunts and uncles, Kevin Owens, Tony Watts, Michael and Janet Owens, Belinda and Trip McMath, Anda Victor Justice, cousins, Logan Watts, Matthew Reyes, Kristy and Rusty Gainey, Luke Owens, Brian and Brad Owens, Brytanny, Brooke and Brian McMath, Ariel and Ashton Owens, Victoria , Jarid and Makanzie Justice, special friends, Anne Chenault and Rose Barfield and many friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service for visitation. Interment will follow at Owens Family Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

