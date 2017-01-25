VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets and Cottondale Hornets came into Tuesday night’s district game at Vernon with positioning for the upcoming District Tournament on the minds of both teams. The Jackets assured themselves of the opportunity to host a first round game of the tournament by defeating the Hornets 66-62. The win gives Vernon a 15-5 season record and also was the 100th career victory for Vernon Head Coach Thomas Register.

The Jackets were led in scoring by William Jordan with 19 points, 8 of them coming from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and Matt Issenhoff with 18 points. Bryson Potter and Maurice Hargrove contributed 8 points each while Canaan McDonald and Jamar Massaline scored 4 each; Tylon Tolbert and Trent Hammack rounded out the scoring with 3 and 2 points respectively.

Vernon will be back in action Thursday night with another critical district game against Graceville’s Tigers at Graceville.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity won their third game in a row defeating Cottondale 44-37. Christian Proctor led the Jackets with 11 points; Shamar Hill scored 8 points; Garrett Coleman scored 7 points; Ty Issenhoff and Nathan Harcus added 4 points each; Shyron Green and Cameron Mickeny scored 3 points each; while Deonte Malley and Dalton Webb added 2 points each.