Stewart obit

Willard Derrill Stewart, 76, of Marianna passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his residence.

Willard was born in Marianna on September 21, 1940. As a young man, he served in the Navy and retired from the Alabama Air Force National Guard. He spent the next 32 years working as a supervisor at Dozier School for Boys. Willard was a faithful member of Caverns Road Church of Christ and was a devoted Christian. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend. His caring nature, unique sense of humor and tenacity in life will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sara Lee Barwick Stewart; father, Bryant Stewart; step-mother, Johnnie Mae Stewart; brothers, Hilton, Rufus and Douglas; sisters, Wannell Dunn, Jamaine McCoy, and Shirley Lipford.

Willard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Roberta Stewart; three sons, Rick of Cordova, TN, Ron of Jacksonville, FL, and Bobby (wife Shannon) of Marianna; one daughter, Fran Spivey (husband Brian) of Grand Ridge; six grandchildren, Christopher Stewart, Lauren Stewart, Hannah Stewart, Megan Milton (husband Clay), Ren Stewart (wife Megan), and Austin Spivey; three great-grandchildren, Graham, Aidan and Renleigh. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 1-2 p.m. at Caverns Road Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tom Bowling officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions in his memory can be made to the Mount Dora Children’s Home at 301 West 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757.