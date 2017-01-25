Mitchell obit

Dolores I. (Jones) Mitchell, 94, Marianna, Florida, formerly of Morris, Illinois, passed away January 15, 2017, at the Chipola Nursing and Retirement Center in Marianna.

Born January 29, 1922, to David L. Jones, Jr., and Elverda E. (Phillips) Jones in Irvington, Iowa. Dolores was the second oldest daughter in a large family of ten. She took great pride in her contributions to the war effort during World War II working on the ammunition line at Sanderson and Porter (Joliet Arsenal) and then later as a spot welder on the LST ships at Seneca Shipyard.

Dolores married Wilbur D. “Bud” Mitchell November 8, 1952, in Morris, Illinois, and was the loving mother to two daughters, LuAnn (Jeff) Kindelspire of Marianna, FL and Karen (Gary) Sterling of Custer Park, IL. She worked at The Federal Paper Board and as a waitress at Saratoga Restaurant in Morris, later waitressing at the Holiday Inn in Port Charlotte, Florida and The Caravan in Marianna.

Her happiest times were spent with family at the annual Jones Family Reunion and other family gatherings. She enjoyed watching basketball and traveled to North Carolina to watch the NBA Championship Bulls and its all-star players Michael Jordan and Scotty Pippen. Until the age of 90 she bowled regularly on leagues at Kindel Lanes Bowling Center in Marianna, Florida, making many friends along the way.

She is survived by her eldest sister Vivian Hutchins of Michigan and David P. (Judy) Jones of Illinois, and a multitude of nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

Also surviving are her two daughters, their spouses and grandchildren; Jay (Paula) Kindelspire of Ponce De Leon, Florida and their two children Jayla and Janzen, Jason (Kelley) Kindelspire, Marianna, Florida and their daughter Avery, Andy (Tryphaena) Kukman of Janesville, Wisconsin and their children Leah, Cali and Quinn, Amy (Keith) Shannon of Morris, Illinois, and their children Ryan (Jasmine) and their two children Kaeden and Kamden, Jeremy, Brittany and Madison.

Preceding her in death was Bud Mitchell, her husband of 42 years; her parents; brothers, Rollan Jones of North Carolina, Donald Jones of Wisconsin, Thomas Jones (at birth), and Robert Jones of Michigan; sisters, Nancy Jones (in infancy), Ann Thoms of Michigan, and Betty Heidenreich of Illinois; brothers-in-law, Horace Hutchins, Phil Thoms, Fred Heidenreich; and nephew, Timothy Heidenreich.

Cremation rites were accorded. A private memorial service and burial is being planned in Marianna, Florida and at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, LTD. and Crematory in Braidwood, IL. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.