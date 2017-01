The Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated Sneads Tuesday night by the final score of 73-51.

Scoring for Holmes County were: A. Campbell 5, J. Campbell 12, R. Powell 7, J. Bice 11, B. Harris 12, C. Moore 8, C. Cooley 1, E. Thompson 17.

Scoring for Sneads were: Fuder 2, Daniels 6, Irving 16, Johnson 2, D.A. Williams 16, D.M. Williams 4, Parker 5.