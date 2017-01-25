Hammack qualifies for state

The official list of state qualifiers was posted Tuesday by FHSAA and Morgan Hammack from Vernon High School will be heading to Belleview High School for the Girl’s Weightlifting State Championship.

Hammack is in the 110 lb class and posted a 115lb bench and 115 lb Clean and jerk. She was the 110 class District 2 champion for our area. She was also the regional 110 lb runner-up. Her 230lb total at the regional championship was enough to place her 12th on the list of state qualifiers and the only freshman in her class to make it to the Championship meet.