Eldridge obit

Mr. Daniel Delois Eldridge, age 91, of Westville, passed away January 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born February 7, 1925 in the Prosperity Community of Holmes County Florida.

Delois was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel David and Nancy Bell Arrant Eldridge; his wife, Gladys Irene Eldridge; one son, L.D. Eldridge; two brothers, Lloyd Eldridge and Eboyce Eldridge; two sisters, Doris Stripling and Ethella Peterson.

Delois is survived by one son, Freddy Eldridge and wife Ada of Ponce de Leon, FL; one daughter, Louise Gilmore of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Bernice L. Tate and husband Charlie of Panama City, FL and Mary Earnestine Phelps of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, Karen Byrd, Keith Eldridge, Johnny Gilmore, Barbara Haddack; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 26, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.