Vivian C. Cobb, 88, of Marianna died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday, January 27, 2017 in James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 am Friday, January 27, 2017 at Maddox Chapel until funeral time.