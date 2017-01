Chipley High School hosted South Walton in boys basketball on Tuesday, and the Tigers won 41-32. The Chipley JV also won their game by the score of 57-34.

Scoring for the Chipley varsity were: D. Bouton 4, R. Spencer 10, A. Sims 3, G. Rowell 5, K. Dean 8, E. Staten 4, B. Patrick 7.

Scoring for South Walton were: T. Gibbs 5, F. Bekken 12, C. Rowland 4, J. Crittenden 2, M. Spence 6, D. Herbert 1, M. Hall 2.