VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted the Rocky Bayou Knights Monday night and treated their fans to three victories. The Boys Junior Varsity opened the night with a 39-27 win. The Girls Varsity defeated the Knights in the second game of the night earning their third win in a row. The night was capped off with a 57-50 win by the Boys Varsity Yellow Jackets.

With the win the Jackets season record stands at 14-5. Vernon was led in scoring by Bryson Potter with 17 points and Matt Issenhoff with 11 points. William Jordan and Canaan McDonald scored 8 points each; Maurice Hargrove scored 5 points; Jamar Massaline scored 4 points; and Jacob Carroll and Tylon Tolbert added 2 points each in the win.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Tuesday night at home with a district game against the Cottondale Hornets.

At halftime of the Boys Varsity game Vernon honored its two state championship teams from 1956-57 and 1978-79 and its State Runner Up team of 1981-82. The three teams were honored with new banners unveiled in the gymnasium to replace previous banners that were destroyed in a fire while in the old Vernon gymnasium.