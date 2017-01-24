UF veterinary college professor emeritus honored for achievements in pathology

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Charles Louis Davis Foundation recently honored Claus Buergelt, D.V.M., Ph.D., a professor emeritus of anatomic pathology at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, for his career achievements.

The foundation presented Buergelt with its John M. King Award for Sustained Excellence in Veterinary Pathology on Dec. 5 during the American College of Veterinary Pathologists’ annual meeting in New Orleans. The award has only been given twice before in the foundation’s history, and was established to honor professors and teachers whose careers are focused on the study of pathology, discovery and teaching.

The foundation’s mission is to further the international advancement of education in veterinary and comparative pathology. Through a variety of outreach educational programs, the group strives to advance the study of the diseases of animals and the comparison of diseases manifested by diverse species of animals, according to the foundation’s website.

A 1965 graduate of Hannover Veterinary College, Buergelt completed his Ph.D. at Cornell in 1976. He joined UF’s veterinary medical faculty in 1978 and has since played a major role in developing and building the reputation of the college’s anatomic pathology residency program, in addition to authoring numerous papers and publishing three books. At his retirement from the college in 2006, Buergelt’s contributions and critical leadership were recognized as being essential in building and maintaining the high quality of the anatomical pathology program.

Since his retirement, Buergelt has continued his work on the foundation’s Faculty of Discussants, and has performed work as a locum, allowing him to continue to teach and influence new generations of veterinary pathologists around the world.