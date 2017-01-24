McAdams obit

Ella Jean McAdams, age 68 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 22, 1949 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Ella was born on January 9, 1949 in Dade City, Florida to J.I. Huddleston and Imo Jean Hanners. She worked for 20 + years as an LPN II at the Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. She attended Oakie Ridge Baptist Church. She was an avid outdoorswoman who loved to fish, hunt, camp and ride motorcycles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis “Mac” McAdams of Chipley, Florida; three sons: Dennis McAdams Jr. of Panama City, Florida, Shawn David McAdams of Charleston, South Carolina, Christopher Lindley McAdams of Panama City, Florida; daughter: Kathleen Hope Corbin of Chipley, Florida; four grandchildren: Cindy, Hailey, Chessa, Amber; two great grandchildren: Jaylen and Jase.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 11A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at her residence, 3319 Waxmanski Road, Chipley, Florida 32428. An Irish Wake will be held following the service. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.