On Friday, January 27, 2017, at 3:00 PM (Central) an investiture will be held for the Honorable Lucas N. Taylor who was elected Holmes County Judge in the seat vacated by Judge Owen N. Powell, who retired December 31, 2016. The investiture will take place at the Holmes County Courthouse located at 201 North Oklahoma Street in Bonifay.

Judge Taylor was commissioned to take office on January 3, 2017.