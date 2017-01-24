Dr. Neal Dunn Stands For Life

“We must protect the unborn”

WASHINGTON, DC — Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) cosponsored and voted for H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017. This legislation will prohibit taxpayer funds from paying for abortions, as well as government subsidized healthcare plans that include abortion.

“I believe we must cherish the unborn and fight for their rights,” said Dr. Dunn. “I oppose taxpayer funding of abortion. Pro-life Americans simply should not be forced to fund abortions with their tax dollars at Planned Parenthood clinics or anywhere else, and this legislation will permanently end federally funded abortions.”

Dr. Dunn noted federally funded community health centers that provide essential health benefits to low-income families – but do not provide abortions – outnumber Planned Parenthood clinics 20-to-1.

President Donald Trump also took action to defend life this week by reinstating the Mexico City policy, which blocks federal funding for international non-governmental organizations that provide or promote abortions. This policy was established by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and repealed by President Obama in 2009.

“As a pro-life member of congress, I will continue to do all that I can to protect the unborn,” added Dr. Dunn.

Later this week, the annual March for Life rally will take place in Washington, DC, bringing thousands of people together to celebrate life and recognize the importance of protecting the unborn.