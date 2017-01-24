Mr. Clestus Cook passed away on January 22, 2017 in Panama City, Florida, believing that to be absent from the body is to be present with Christ.

Mr. Cook was born February 3, 1935 to William Thomas and Myrtle Lee Pettis Cook in Washington County, Florida. He was a graduate of Vernon High School and a resident of Chipley, Florida from 1953 until his passing. Mr. Cook served with the Florida National Guard in Chipley for 35 years, retiring in 1990 as Service Support Supervisor and First Sergeant of the Chipley Unit. Mr. Cook was a long-time member of Grace Assembly @ Chipley and served the church as Sunday School Superintendent, Men’s and Boy’s Leader, and Deacon. He also served as Deacon at New Life Fellowship in Chipley for six years.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Sharon Louann Cook Zeanah.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Willie Mae Cook of Chipley; sons Gary Clestus Cook and wife Susan of Chipley and Randall Agustus Cook and wife Donna of Daytona Beach; four grandchildren, Zachary Cook of Chipley, Brandon Cook of Seattle, Washington, Elizabeth Zeanah Laub and husband J.R. of New Smyrna Beach, and Brittney Cook of Tallahassee; three great-grandchildren, Caydence Cook of Tallahassee, Ember Cook of Chipley, and Sarah Mae Laub of New Smyrna Beach; sister Carolyn Richardson and husband Gordon of Fairhope, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 P.M. at Grace Assembly @ Chipley on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 with the Rev. Dallas Pettis and Rev. Robert Johns officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley. The family will receive friends before the funeral services from 1:00 to 2:30P.M.