Chipola to host Gulf Coast Tuesday, Jan. 24

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Gulf Coast, Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the Milton Johnson Center.

All conference games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games will be streamed on YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege). Both teams will provide up to the minute scores on Twitter: women, ChipolaWBB and men, ChipolaHoops.

The Lady Indians (19-1, 3-1) scored an 80-66 win over Pensacola on Jan. 21. Danielle Garven led with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Raven Baker-Northcross had 22 points. Sydnee McDonald had 12 points. Barbara Johnson scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Chipola scored a big 70-53 win at Northwest Florida State (1-2) on Jan. 18. Johnson led Chipola with 19 points. Garven and McDonald each scored 16 points. Tiaera Phillips had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

As of Jan. 24, Chipola (3-1) and Gulf Coast (3-1) are tied for first place in the league. Tallahassee is (2-2), with Pensacola (1-3) and Northwest (1-3).

Chipola chalked up a 91-86 win over Tallahassee (1-2) on Jan. 14. McDonald led Chipola with 37 points. Raven Baker-Northcross and Garven both scored 17 points. Johnson had 15.

Chipola’s only loss of the season was at Gulf Coast on Jan. 7. Chipola came up short (84-75). Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 34 points. Baker-Northcross had 13 points. Garven and McDonald each scored 11 points. The game was knotted 48-48 at the break.

As of Jan. 23, the Panhandle Conference occupies five of the top six spots in the FCSAA State Poll: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) Pensacola (4) and Northwest (6). Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is second behind Odessa.

Beginning his fifth season at the helm of the program, Coach Greg Franklin won the school’s first National Championship in 2015, and has been to the national tournament three times.

The Indians improved to (17-5, 1-3) with an important 69-66 win over Pensacola (0-3) on Jan. 21. Jamall Gregory and Eric Turner each scored 13 points. Jashire Hardnett had 11.

The league standings as of Jan. 24, are: Northwest (4-0), Tallahassee (3-1), Chipola (1-3), Gulf Coast (1-3) and Pensacola (1-3).

Chipola suffered a hard-fought 83-81 loss at Northwest Florida State (3-0) on Jan. 18. The Indians trailed 47-32 at the break, but rallied to make it a one-possession game with 2 minutes remaining. Alas, it was too late as the Raiders held on for the win.

Chipola lost an even closer 74-73 contest with Tallahassee (3-0) on Jan. 14. Hardnett led Chipola with 25 points and 8 rebounds. Kennedy has 12 points. Mohamed Touray added 10 points.

Chipola suffered a 106-87 loss at Gulf Coast (1-2) on Jan. 7. Hardnett led the Indians with 20 points. Cedric Wright had 17 points. Jamall Gregory had 12. DeyShawn Martin added 10.

Chipola is the eight-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Other Panhandle teams in the poll include: Tallahassee (1), Northwest (2) and Gulf Coast (7).

Head Coach Bret Campbell is in his third season at Chipola. The Indians last played in the FCSAA/Region VIII Tournament in 2014, which they won and advanced to nationals.