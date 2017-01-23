Tickets on sale for “Southern Exposure” Feb. 6

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold three performances of the play “Southern Exposure” on Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5. The play will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Tickets for the very first show of Season 10 are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 or older) and for military (with active or retired ID). Tickets will go on sale February 6 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office (680 2nd Street, Chipley). The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. the week of February 27-March 3. You can also call 638-9113 to purchase tickets. The Playhouse now accepts credit card payments.

Southern Exposure was the inaugural play performed but the original Spanish Trail Playhouse and during this tenth season will be our first production directed by Terrie Garrett. Here’s a bit about the story: It’s azalea season in Natchez, Mississippi, and the annual pilgrimage of tourists are swarming through the historic mansions. In Mayweather Hall, Penelope Mayweather, a once beautiful Southern belle, is horrified by the tourists who are led through her home by an energetic guide at fifty cents a head. But the money isn’t enough to keep Penelope from the clutches of those “Dawnyankees” down at the bank. Thus when a young author, John Salguod, turns up, she is persuaded to take him as a roomer. However, it develops that John is visiting under an assumed name because he has written a book banned in Natchez. The locals consider it a gross libel on their way of life, but it is a bestseller everywhere else. Penelope’s frantic efforts to keep him hidden from her neighbors are frustrated when Carol, her soon-to-be married, pretty young cousin, comes to spend the night. When her parents discover she stayed a second night, scandal looms. The irate parents, blaming Penelope, threaten to take over Mayweather Hall, which they can do by forcing foreclosure through the bank. But meantime John finds Penelope’s diary which she wrote over a period of forty years, giving embarrassing details about most of the town’s citizens. John’s publisher arrives on the first morning of the Pilgrimage and offers Penelope a fabulous sum for her memoirs. Carol is in love with John, and at the end the two are married, and Mayweather Hall is out of hock!

For additional information, please visit the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.