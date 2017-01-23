Kowitz obit

Mrs. Ellner Jane Grady Kowitz, age 76, passed suddenly at her home on Tuesday afternoon January 17, 2017.

She was born on July 2, 1940 in Lenoir County Kinston, North Carolina to the late Charles William Grady and Wray Eugene Withrow Grady. Jane attended B.F. Grady School until family moved to Florida, then she attended Suwannee High School and on to Florida State University. She was the owner of Kowitz nursery. She drove tractor trailers for Summerford Trucking Company from Alabama and she also drove a bus for Washington County School Board. She was also a transportation driver for Tri-County Community Council until she retired at age 65.

Jane was preceded in death by her brother:William Sippio Grady; her parents: Charles William Grady and Wray Eugene Withrow Grady; her husband: Edgar Joseph Kowitz; son: Charles Henry Kowitz.

Jane is survived by her two sisters: Bivian Grady Howell “Murl Howell”, Nellie Eugene Grady Willis; one son: Dale Joseph Kowitz; granddaughter: Sarah Kowitz; Jane’s close and dear friend for 28 years; Harry T. Anthony; three nieces, one nephew, two great nieces, two great-great nieces, two great-great nephews.

Jane was a righteous woman and a guardian angel for our family.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida with Father Grebe officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.