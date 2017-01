CHS basketball

Chipley High School hosted Jay in boys and girls basketball on Friday night.

Chipley won in the boys game, 69-48. Scoring for Chipley were: D. Bouton 15, G. Rowell 3, K. Dean 20, E. Staten 12, B. Williams 4, J. Spencer, B. Patrick, T. Blackmon, E. Lampley.

Jay won in the girls game, 40-38. Scoring for Jay were: J. Agrauist 3, C. Malford 13, J. Wells 2, C. Saib 6, M. Lock 6, H. Burkett 6, K. Lewis 2, M. Mathis 2. Scoring for Chipley were: K. Hinote 2, M. Killings 4, K. Bell 4, E. Reed 6, O. Massaline 5, S. Baxley 2, V. Fowler 11, A. Jackson 2, G. Mathews 2.