The City of Chipley Public Works Department will be performing repairs on a 2” water main at 733 2nd Street on Tuesday, January 31st beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Customers that will be affected are being notified on Monday, via doorknockers and may experience “LOW to NO WATER pressure” until repairs are completed. Once water is restored a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will be issued to those customers affected. Any questions, please call Public Works at 850-638-6346.

