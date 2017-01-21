Standland obit

John Allen Standland was born February 12, 1950 in Marianna, FL to John Ed and Doris Standland. He died on Thursday, January 19, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Douglas and his infant sister, who died shortly after birth.

John has two other brothers: Tommy and Doyle Standland, and one sister, Marilyn Pascarella.

After he graduated from Cottondale High School in 1968, John enlisted in the Army. He served bravely in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism in combat. After his service in the Army, he married Terry Lynn Lay of Chipley and they were married for 42 years.

John and Terry have two children, John and Amber. John and his wife Kim have two children, Fallon and Gracie. Amber and her husband Miguel have one son Tanner. John was lovingly called “PA” by his three grandchildren.

John accomplished many things in his life, but his family was his greatest source of pride.

John was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bonifay, FL. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Kynesville, FL. Visitation was held 5 to 7PM Friday, January 20, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.