Smith obit

Howard D. Smith, 93, of Marianna died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his wife and son.

Survived by his two daughters, Linda Price and Pam Goodwin; one sister, Rita Wheelus; and very close friend, Jeanette Newman.

He was a native of Washington County, was raised in Jackson County. Howard was a retired electrician, faithful member of First Baptist Church where he was an ordained deacon, serving faithfully for many years.

Visitation was Friday, January 20, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. A private committal service with interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. The family request that flowers be omitted, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, Gideons International or Chipola Family Ministries.