Plass obit

Nicholas Allen Plass, 24, of Tallahassee, FL died Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

He was born in Marianna, FL on April 14, 1992 to Rebecca (Plass) Oden and Gregory Pitts.

Nick, who was fondly known as “Sunshine” by many of his friends, spent most of his youth in Marianna, FL with some time growing up in Sand Springs, OK and Hosford, FL. He attended Chipola College and later pursued a welding certificate from Tallahassee Community College.

Nick had a charming, magnetic personality that drew people to him and made them smile. He was enthusiastic and sarcastic, warm and affectionate, hard working and eager to please. He loved his children, FSU football, swimming, hot wings, and Mixed Martial Arts; and constantly used these things as a reason to spend time with his friends and family. Nick was not afraid to roll up his sleeves – he was the kind of friend you could call anytime of the day or night and he’d offer an encouraging word or come to lend a helping hand.

Nick leaves behind his son Noah and daughter Averie; mother Rebecca Plass Oden and husband Tramaine of Daegu, South Korea; and his father Gregory Pitts of Tallahassee; and siblings Brannin, Olivia and Aleena. He is also survived by his aunts Jennifer Plass of Aspen, CO; Summer Plass Arnold and husband Andy of Marianna, FL; Lora Shelton of Altha; Loretta King of Hosford; and Patricia Johnson of Blounstown; and his great grandfather Robert William Plass of Pleasant Valley, NY; as well as many great aunts and uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Nick is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bob and Anita Plass; and his paternal grandparents Ellis and Ilona Pitts.

A memorial service will be 3p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Nick Plass Memorial Scholarship Fund” at any Sun Trust Bank.