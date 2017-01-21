Parrish obit

Mr. Joseph Jackson Parrish, age 67, of Vernon, Florida passed away January 18, 2017 at his home.

He was born May 3, 1949 in Bonifay, Florida.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Leola Rushing Jenkins and Vicas Isaiah Jenkins; one sister, Vickey Bailey; one brother, William Isaiah Jenkins; one nephew, Casey Joe Scott.

Mr. Parrish is survived by his wife, Sandra Parrish of Phoenix, AZ; one son, Robert Parrish of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter, Catherine Parrish of Phoenix, AZ and Janice Yarde of Fort Hood, TX; two sisters, Ellen Morris and husband Jacky of Vernon, FL and Judy Reupke and husband Jerry of Vernon, FL; nine grandchildren, William Spence, Vada Spence, Victory Spence, Vera Spence, Relly Davis, Blair Jackson, Jason Jackson, Jasmine Jackson, Aiden Jackson; one great-grandchild, Levi Wallace; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.