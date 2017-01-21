News from FDOH

The Florida Department of Health for Holmes and Washington Counties has announced the following updated list of events/classes.

The Washington County Community Traffic Safety Team meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Washington County Board of County Commissioners Conference Room located at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley. Meetings are open to the public. For more information, please contact Renae Rountree at 638-1314 or Lynne Abel at 638-6203.

The Holmes County Healthy Start Program will offer a Safe Beds Makes Safe Babies SIDS Class on the 4th Wednesday of each month. The goal of the class is to teach safe sleep practices for newborns and children up to one year of age. The class is free and will take place from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in Holmes County, 603 Scenic Circle, Bonifay. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact (850) 547-8500 ext. 248.

The Holmes County Healthy Start Program will offer a monthly Riding Safely in Holmes County car seat safety and parenting class that teaches proper installation of infant and toddler car seats. The class will take place on the first Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. The class location is the Florida Department of Health in Holmes County, 603 Scenic Circle, Bonifay. The cost for a car seat is $10.00. You must be pregnant and/or have a child 0-3 years of age. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact (850) 547-8500 ext. 248.

The Florida Department of Health in Washington County is offering free nutrition classes. The six week educational series will focus on healthy living through healthy eating. Classes will take place every Tuesday night beginning January 3rd –February 7th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Northwest Florida Community Hospital, 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact (850) 638-6240 ext. 144 or 112.

The Washington County Healthy Start Program will offer a monthly Riding Safely in Holmes County car seat safety and parenting class that teaches proper installation of infant and toddler car seats. The class will take place on the 3rd Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. The class location is the Florida Department of Health in Washington County, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley. The cost for a car seat is $10.00. You must be pregnant and/or have a child have a child 0-3 years of age. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact (850) 638-6240 ext. 144.

The Washington County Healthy Start Program will offer a Safe Beds Makes Safe Babies SIDS Class on the 4th Wednesday of each month. The goal of the class is to teach safe sleep practices for newborns and children up to one year of age. The class is free and will take place from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health in Washington County, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley. Registration is required prior to class. To register for the class or for more information, please contact (850) 638-6240 Ext 144.

The Florida Department of Health in Holmes County will be offering free nutrition classes. This 6 week educational series will focus on healthy living through healthy eating. Classes will last take place on Tuesday nights beginning February21st – March 28th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Doctors Memorial Hospital, 2600 Hospital Drive, Bonifay. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact (850) 547-8500 ext. 248 or 228.

Big Bend Area Health Education Center in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Holmes County (FDOH-Holmes) and Doctors Memorial Hospital will offer tobacco cessation classes on the 1st Thursday of each month from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at FDOH – Holmes, 603 Scenic Circle, Bonifay. Evening tobacco cessation classes will be held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Doctors Memorial Hospital, 2600 Hospital Drive, Bonifay. Classes are free and open to anyone. For more information please contact James Lewis at (850) 224-9340 or email register@bigbendahec.org.

Big Bend Area Health Education Center in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Washington County (FDOH-Washington) will offer tobacco cessation classes on the 2nd Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at FDOH – Washington, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley. Classes are free and open to anyone. For more information please contact James Lewis at (850) 224-9340 or email register@bigbendahec.org.

Holmes County Healthy Start has Parenting 101 Classes on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wednesday of every month from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Class location is the Florida Department of Health in Holmes County, 603 Scenic Circle, Bonifay. These classes offer positive discipline support and education for parents of children ages 0-3 years of age.

Washington County Healthy Start has Parenting 101 Classes on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Wednesday of every month from 10:00-11:00 a.m. The class location is the Florida Department of Health in Washington County, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley. Classes offer positive discipline support and education for parents of children ages 0-3 years of age.