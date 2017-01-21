Hunter obit

Mr. Richard Charles Hunter, Sr., 68 of Bonifay, Florida died on Sunday, January 15, 2017 surrounded by his family in Fountain, FL.

Born Thursday, July 8, 1948 in New York, New York. He loved spending time with his family, fishing and puttering in his yard. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Hunter and the late Denise Rodier Bilick and a granddaughter Gretchen Elaine Hunter.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years Karen Hunter, sons, Richard Hunter of Fountain, FL and Steven Hunter of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Denise Slay of Bonifay, FL, Tanya Henderson of Bonifay, FL and Louise Pisanne of New York, NY, brother, Tim Bilick of Bonifay, FL, sister, Louise Grillo; 14 grand children; 2 great grand children.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with the Fr. Richard Dawson officiating.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.